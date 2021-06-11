      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 11, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 11, 2021 @ 5:54am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

DEADLINE TO ENTER is JUNE 18, ONE WEEK FROM TODAY

You can win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business!

Spring Home Makeover

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Rolling Stones “Brown Sugar“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, The Rolling Stones were Number One for Two Weeks!

 

