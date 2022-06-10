WSGW Morning Team Show: June 10, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
*************************************************************
June 9 (UPI) — A British martial artist broke a decade-old Guinness World Record by deadlifting 285.49 pounds with a single finger.
Steve Keeler, 48, used only his middle finger to lift the six iron weight discs in Ashford, Kent, Guinness World Records announced.
Keeler broke the record of 268.3 pounds, set by Armenian Benik Israyelyan in 2012.
Keeler, who has been practicing karate since he was 18 years old, said he started strength training about four years ago.
He said he decided to attempt a Guinness World Record after lifting weights with a single finger during a training session and discovering Israyelyan’s record was only about 22 pounds more than what he had lifted.
Keeler dedicated his record to the memory of his stepfather.
“He was into his strength training, and this record would be in honor of all he taught me. He’d be absolutely chuffed to bits,” Keeler told Guinness.
Contest Continues for YOU! Enter Today and Good Luck!
Here is the information about the Loons/MBF Baseball Fun
MIDLAND, Mich. – The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is pleased to announce the launch of an initiative that will take one lucky ticket winner and a guest to Los Angeles and historic Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby!
MBF will sell 1,000 raffle tickets at a cost of $100 per ticket. The drawing to determine the winner will take place on Friday, July 1 at Dow Diamond. All proceeds from raffle ticket sales will benefit the Michigan Baseball Foundation.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes:
The winner will also receive two (2) tickets to Dine on the Diamond – An Evening with Terry Collins on Thursday, July 21 at Dow Diamond. Midland native and former MLB manager Terry Collins will serve as the guest of honor, who led the New York Mets to the 2015 World Series and also managed the Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels.
Support of this initiative will assist MBF in fulfilling its mission of charitable giving and aid in capital projects for Dow Diamond. Since 2008, MBF has awarded 321 grants totaling $1,292,465 to deserving non-profit organizations across 14 counties throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Great Lakes Loons at (989)-837-2255, visiting Dow Diamond’s box office in person Monday through Friday 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., or at Guest Services during Loons home games.
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Ashanti “Foolish“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 20 years ago in 2002, Ashanti was #1 for 10 weeks, one of the biggest songs of 2002.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page