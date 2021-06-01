WSGW Morning Team Show: June 1, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Congratulations to the “Best of Show” Winner!
WSGW Classic Car Collection presented by Serra Chevrolet Toyota of Saginaw! Congratulations to this 1937 Pickup, receiving the most votes as “Best of Show”! You can still view all the classics when you click here. And get the link to the Monumental Car Club and its shows June 4/5.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A follow up to Memorial Day with thanks to all who joined WSGW at The Memorial Day Parade (runs 4:44)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It’s “Opening Day II” at Dow Diamond tonight (runs 6:26)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Warning! Today is the day Earth is in danger of a close asteroid encounter (runs 2:57)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Pat’s French Open predictions already in trouble after the first round (runs 3:34)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Another cybersecurity attack, and this time, it’s the meat industry (runs 3:01)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Captain Stubing passed away and Your Morning Team casts the Love Boat crew (runs 3:50)…..
An 11-Year-Old Girl Dresses in an Alligator Costume and Plays Her Keyboard in the Zoo
Wake Up Song of the Day: B.J. Thomas Rain “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head“. An honor song for B.J. who died over the weekend at age 78 from lung cancer.
