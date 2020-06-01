WSGW Morning Team Show: June 1, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
This Wednesday at 3:00 pm, you can join WSGW for a special Facebook Live event with Dan Dan the Mattress Man! Jim Biggins, Morning host on our sister station 94.5 The Moose, will engage the conversation you can see live on the WSGW Facebook Page!
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We always appreciate you participating with WSGW when you listen, and this week you are hearing Michael Percha with his news series “Water, Water Everywhere”, and you will be hearing a special “streaming session” (runs 4:51)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: WSGW asks you to participate in a Blood Drive coming soon (runs 2:02)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: NASCAR announcers say Brad Keselowski “steals” a victory, but that’s not quite right (runs 1:50)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Billboard releases its weekly Top Five album sales and we are almost shut out in recognizing any of the names (runs 2:51)…..
A Long Lost Letter from a Man Serving in Vietnam Written to His Sister Finally Arrives 52 Years Later
Wake Up Song of the Day: David Eisley and Bob Kulick “Sweet Victory”. Bob died last Friday at age 70.