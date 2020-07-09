WSGW Morning Team Show: July 9, 2020 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Dave talks about participating in a golf event for a good cause yesterday (runs 4:28)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Several businesses, including Minor League Baseball, want insurance payments for “business interruption”, but insurance companies say no, and some of the nuances involved offer a number of twists and turns (runs 7:22)…..
Link to USA Today story referenced in the conversation above
Detroit Tigers center fielder, Derek Hill, makes amazing catch in an intrasquad game at Comerica Park on Wednesday
Drew Barrymore Shows Some Love for Detroit with her T-Shirt on a Magazine Cover
Two Vehicles In a Crash and Both are Found to be….. Stolen
WSGW Sports Broadcast Schedule
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Crystals “He’s a Rebel“. Dee Dee Keniebrew is 75.
