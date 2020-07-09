      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 9, 2020 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 9, 2020 @ 6:18am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Dave talks about participating in a golf event for a good cause yesterday (runs 4:28)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Several businesses, including Minor League Baseball, want insurance payments for “business interruption”, but insurance companies say no, and some of the nuances involved offer a number of twists and turns (runs 7:22)…..

Link to USA Today story referenced in the conversation above

 

 

 

Detroit Tigers center fielder, Derek Hill, makes amazing catch in an intrasquad game at Comerica Park on Wednesday

 

 

 

Drew Barrymore Shows Some Love for Detroit with her T-Shirt on a Magazine Cover

 

 

Two Vehicles In a Crash and Both are Found to be…..  Stolen

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Crystals “He’s a Rebel“.    Dee Dee Keniebrew is 75.

 

Sports News