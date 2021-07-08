      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 8, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:52am

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Fat Matt’s BBQ Gift Certificate

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A new sleep deprivation study (runs 5:47)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

A Giant Cat?!?!   No, it’s…..

Digital billboard projects giant 3D cat over Tokyo

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

You have the Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000!

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Spin Doctors “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong“.   Mark White is 59 (bassist).

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
4-Vehicle Crash Injures Several on U.S. 10 in Bay County
Man Killed While Lying in Monitor Township Roadway
Saginaw Murder Is City's 8th of 2021
WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates (results)
Car Hits House in Bangor Township
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On