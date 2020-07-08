WSGW Morning Team Show: July 8, 2020 (Wednesday)

Elections
The waste of the Palace of Auburn Hills and a hand sanitizer recall
Here is the list of recalled hand sanitizers according to the FDA.
More than a dozen kinds of hand sanitizer should be avoided because they may contain methanol, a toxic substance when absorbed through skin or ingested.
The Food and Drug Administration says many of the products have been voluntarily recalled with other products being recommended for recalls because they may contain the potentially fatal ingredient. All of the products in the FDA’s latest methanol update were produced in Mexico.
– ITECH 361’s All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant: UPC code 628055370130.
– Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer: NDC numbers include 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50 and 75477-534-10.
– Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 1-liter bottles: Two distributors. The UVT hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 0530 and an expiration date of 04/2022 and the Saniderm Products hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 53131626 and “Manufactured on April/1/20.”
The FDA is advising consumers not to use the following hand sanitizers because tests found them to contain methanol or that they were “purportedly made at the same facility as products in which FDA has tested and confirmed methanol contamination.”
– Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol: NDC numbers include 75744-0200-3, 75744-0200-4, 75744-0201-5, 75744-0202-1, 75744-0250-1, 75744-0250-2, 75744-0500-1, 75744-1000-1, 75744-1000-3 and 75744-1001-1.
– Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free: NDC numbers include 75165-003-02, 75165-004-01, 75165-005-01, 75165-006-01, 75165-008-01, 75165-250-01 and 75165-600-01.
– Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer: No NDC numbers listed.
– Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%: NCD numbers include 76676-402-01, 77676-402-02, 77676-402-03, 77676-402-04, 77676-402-05, 77676-402-06, 77676-402-07, 77676-402-08, 77676-402-09, 77676-402-10, 77676-402-11, 77676-402-12, 77676-402-13, 77676-402-14, 77676-402-16, 77676-402-17, 77676-402-18, 77676-402-19 and 77676-402-20.
These Eskbiochem products should be avoided, according to the FDA:
– All-Clean Hand Sanitizer: NDC 74589-002-01
– Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer: NDC 74589-007-01
– CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol: NDC 74589-008-04
– Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer: NDC 74589-006-01
– The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer: NDC 74589-010-10
– CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol: NDC 74589-005-03
– CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol: NDC 74589-009-01
– CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol: NDC: 74589-003-01
– Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer: NDC: 74589-001-01
Do You Miss Flying so much You would book a Fantasy Flight?!?!
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – Some people are so desperate to fly again they’re signing up for fantasy flights.
It’s happening in Taiwan, where aviation officials held an online drawing for people to come on a flight to nowhere. Winners were invited to Taipei’s international airport, where they boarded a jet. The flight never left the ground, but those aboard did get the experience of air travel.
They had to check in, get boarding passes and even go through immigration and security. Once they took their seats, the passengers – all wearing masks – were served food and drinks and even got a salute from fire engines that sprayed water. To complete the experience, after getting off, passengers went through a simulated customs drill, complete with a sniffer dog.
Here’s a Woman and Here’s a Bear… not a good idea to pose for a picture!
