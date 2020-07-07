WSGW Morning Team Show: July 7, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The 2020 Baseball Schedule is out and soon Tigers Baseball will be back on WSGW (runs 9:25)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Actress Halle Berry apologizes for considering accepting a transgender acting role, but did she have to (runs 9:20)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The richest contract in sports history has been signed (runs 7:11)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Ringo Starr turns 80 today (runs 4:28)…..
A Dog Helps a 2-Year-Old Boy Find His Way Home
A “Coach Potato” in the Sky
Wake Up Song of the Day: Charlie Daniels Band “Devil Went Down to Georgia“. Charlie died yesterday at age 83.