      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 7, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 7, 2020 @ 5:20am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The 2020 Baseball Schedule is out and soon Tigers Baseball will be back on WSGW (runs 9:25)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Actress Halle Berry apologizes for considering accepting a transgender acting role, but did she have to (runs 9:20)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     The richest contract in sports history has been signed (runs 7:11)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Ringo Starr turns 80 today (runs 4:28)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

A Dog Helps a 2-Year-Old Boy Find His Way Home

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

A “Coach Potato” in the Sky

Turkish paragliding instructor takes couch, TV into the sky

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Charlie Daniels Band “Devil Went Down to Georgia“.   Charlie died yesterday at age 83.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 FM Full Schedule
U of M Football
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News