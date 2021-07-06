WSGW Morning Team Show: July 6, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
You have the Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000!
WSGW Summer Cash Contest (July 5 – 31)
***************************************************************
China to Auction Off Dogs that Failed Police Training
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bill Conti “Gonna Fly Now (Theme from Rocky”. Sylvester Stallone is 75 today.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page