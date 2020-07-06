WSGW Morning Team Show: July 6, 2020 (Monday)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Hopefully all enjoyed an Independence Day Weekend as Charlie, Dave, and Pat did, even Charlie though he had an “oops” home repair moment (runs 8:32)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Over the weekend, Joey Chestnut won another hot dog eating contest and some wonder he might rank among the all-time sports champions, plus he conducts an interview describing his eating techniques (runs 9:26)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Some sports teams that may need a name change and a few suggestions (runs 3:34)…..
Drones in the Sky above Seoul, South Korea
Would you eat Green-Onion Flavored Chex?!?!
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – There are a lot of flavored cereals out there, chocolate, honey oat, apple-cinnamon or Oreo. But green onion? That’s what’s happening in South Korea and it’s a flavor that is 16 years in the making.
Back in 2004, Kellogg’s launched a competition in which it asked South Koreans to pick a new flavor of Chex: chocolate- or green-onion flavored. The green-onion flavor won by a wide margin, but there was talk of election chicanery and chocolate was declared the winner.
Many South Koreans were outraged and now, Kellogg’s has made it right by producing the green-onion flavor and introducing it with a celebrity-fueled ad campaign. That green-onion Chex has now arrived and people have been been excitedly posting pictures of themselves and their newly acquired boxes on social media.
So, was the taste worth waiting for? Some South Koreans use the savory cereal as garnish on meals like kimchi and spicy ramen noodles. But, like most Americans, South Koreans eat cereal in a bowl with milk. At least one person among the first to try it says it has an “artificial onion background taste.“
Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such as classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91.
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in movies including “The Untouchables” by Brian de Palma, “The Hateful Eight” by Quentin Tarantino and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gillo Pontecorvo.
In total, he produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Gene Chandler “Duke of Earl“. Gene is 80 today.