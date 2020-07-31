WSGW Morning Team Show: July 31, 2020 (Friday)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A report from CBS This Morning regarding potential concerns of mail-in ballots for voting may not arrive in time to be counted on Election Day (runs 7:10)…..
Here is Link to CBS News Story Regarding Potential Mail-In Voting Problems
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A follow up to our discussion from yesterday about the Coin Task Force and the work they have been doing (runs 5:28)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Lamborghini has just introduced a new supercar that owners won’t be able to legally drive on public roads (runs 4:09)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:26)…..
Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Three Dog Night “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1970, Three Dog Night was Number One for Two Weeks.