WSGW Morning Team Show: July 30, 2021 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: WSGW asks YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to consider helping with your gifts to support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan and the Summer Match Campaign, as outlined by CEO Dan Streeter (runs 10:38)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: An Olympian wins a Gold Medal thanks to a condom and vomit (runs 2:11)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:47)…..
IT’S WSGW WINVITATIONAL GOLF TIME! This year, the WSGW WinVitational is TWO golfing opportunites.
FIrst, You can register to play in the WinVitational Four Person Scramble presented by West Side Decorating Center at The Sawmill.
Entry is $50 per person.
Second, You can play in our “Closest to the Pin” contests and win a free foursome to play The Pohlcat in Mt. Pleasant on September 9
(bonus winning prize includes a free foursome in the Four Person Scramble).
The Third and Final “Closest to the Pin” contest is Tuesday, August 3, at Bay Valley Golf Course
Join us 6:30-9am. Take three swings at the pin. Winner is closest ball to the pin at 9am.
PLUS, Your first shot only is a “10,000 Hole In One Shot”, presented by Buck Insurance, Ken Buck and his associates in Freeland.
The Tea Bag Challenge: Truck Driver Dunks a Tea Bag with his 82-Foot-Long Vehicle
Congratulations to Week Two Winner of a WSGW/Edible Arrangements Summer Picnic Platter: Kent Timm
You can now register for a chance to win the second of this three week prize contest
Each week for three weeks, one prize will be given away. You can enter Monday – Saturday the weeks of July 12, 19, 26.
You have the Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000!
THIS IS THE LAST DAY (ends July 30)
Wake Up Song of the Day: Air Supply “The One That You Love“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1981, Air Supply was #1 for One Week. This was the only #1 for Air Supply as the group had numerous Top Ten Songs.
