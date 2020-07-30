WSGW Morning Team Show: July 30, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Detroit Tigers Baseball note, plus an instant review “exception” that we find stupid (runs 6:52)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The government makes a statement about an apparent coin shortage across the country has created something that we believe we really don’t need (runs 3:42)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Pat’s wife is taking a “drone class” and the guys have some thoughts on what it might mean for Pat (runs 4:06)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: David Sanborn “Straight to the Heart“. He is 75 today.