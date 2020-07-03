      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 3, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 3, 2020 @ 5:18am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Independence Day is Tomorrow, and Charlie Rood wears another patriotic shirt, and it’s another his late father he wears proudly

Reminder, click the box below to find out about our special Independence Day programming

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU

Edible Arrangements in Saginaw $25 Gift Certificate for $12.50

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     We continue Marching to Independence Day on Saturday with John Philip Sousa and the “Stars and Stripes Forever

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 FM Full Schedule
U of M Football
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News