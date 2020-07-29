WSGW Morning Team Show: July 29, 2020 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
WSGW OnLine Poll: Jobless Benefits
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A followup from our story yesterday about the mysterious seeds people across the country are receiving (runs 7:16)…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Win the $1000 Summer Makeover Contest!!!
WSGW Summer Makeover!
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Martina McBride “The Time Has Come“. Martina is 54 today.