WSGW Morning Team Show: July 28, 2022 (Thursday)

July 27 (UPI) — A Nebraska man broke a world record by throwing an ax to a target 90 feet away at the Cornhusker State Games.
Jesse Rood, 25, a Lincoln firefighter, attempted the Guinness World Record during the opening ceremony of the Cornhusker State Games at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.
Rood said he was told by Guinness World Records that the record was 72 feet, a mark he bested with a 90-foot throw that struck the target.
Rood, who got into ax throwing while working part time Craft Axe Throwing in Lincoln while attending college, said he has hit targets from up to 120 feet away during practice.
“Maybe in the future, I’ll try again,” Rood told the Seward Independent.
