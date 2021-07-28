      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 28, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 28, 2021 @ 6:07am
Front seats of the Washington State Senate or House of Representative chamber, reserved for the Speaker of the House/Senate President and clerks. Location: Olympia, Washington.

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Speaker of the House

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

IT’S WSGW WINVITATIONAL GOLF TIME! This year, the WSGW WinVitational is TWO golfing opportunities.

First, You can register to play in the WinVitational Four Person Scramble presented by West Side Decorating Center in Saginaw Township.

Second, You can play in our “Closest to the Pin” contests and win a free foursome to play The Pohlcat in Mt. Pleasant on September 9 (bonus winning prize includes a free foursome in the Four Person Scramble).

 

CONGRATULATIONS to our Second Closest to the Pin Winner from July 27:   Mike Girard at Spring Valley Golf Course, 6’6″ from pin

Click the following Link to Register for The Sawmill event presented by Westside Decorating Center in Saginaw

Winvitational 2021

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Congratulations to Week Two Winner of a WSGW/Edible Arrangements Summer Picnic Platter:   Kent Timm

You can now register for a chance to win the second of this three week prize contest

Each week for three weeks, one prize will be given away.   You can enter Monday – Saturday the weeks of July 12, 19, 26.

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Former Flight Attendant to Honor Flight Crews on September 11

 

 

**************************************************************

 

 

Heavy Metal Music Man Dead at Age 46

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Joey Jordison, the original drummer for Slipknot, has died in his sleep, according to his family.   They say Jordison died “peacefully” on Monday at the age of 46.   No other details were given.

Jordison was one of the founding members of Slipknot in 1995.   The band members were known by numbers, and he was number 1.   Jordison played on their hit albums “Iowa,” “Vol. 3 (The Subliminal Verses),” and “All Hope Is Gone.”

Jordison and the band parted ways in 2013.   He later said he was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis, which affected his ability to control his arms and legs.

 

 

 

**************************************************************

 

 

 

You have the Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000!

THIS IS THE LAST WEEK  (ends July 30)

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

WSGW and Michigan Sugar are looking for the best Michigan grown fruit pies!
We want you to bring your pie to opening day at the Saginaw County Fair on August 3rd.

All pies must be at the fairgrounds by 11am.  Judging takes place at noon.  Admission to the fair is free for all participants.

Star of the West Milling will award cash cards for first, second, and third place!
Submit your recipe online at wsgw.com.   One recipe per contestant.  Deadline to enter is midnight July 28th.

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Popular Posts
State Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects After Shots Fired on I-75
Saginaw Shooting Injures 8-Year-Old Girl
Bishop Gruss Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Saginaw
Bay County Law Enforcement Officers Recognized By CrimeStoppers
Priest from Saginaw Diocese Given Life of Prayer and Penance
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On