WSGW Morning Team Show: July 28, 2021 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Speaker of the House
***************************************************************
IT’S WSGW WINVITATIONAL GOLF TIME! This year, the WSGW WinVitational is TWO golfing opportunities.
First, You can register to play in the WinVitational Four Person Scramble presented by West Side Decorating Center in Saginaw Township.
Second, You can play in our “Closest to the Pin” contests and win a free foursome to play The Pohlcat in Mt. Pleasant on September 9 (bonus winning prize includes a free foursome in the Four Person Scramble).
CONGRATULATIONS to our Second Closest to the Pin Winner from July 27: Mike Girard at Spring Valley Golf Course, 6’6″ from pin
Click the following Link to Register for The Sawmill event presented by Westside Decorating Center in Saginaw
Winvitational 2021
Congratulations to Week Two Winner of a WSGW/Edible Arrangements Summer Picnic Platter: Kent Timm
You can now register for a chance to win the second of this three week prize contest
Each week for three weeks, one prize will be given away. You can enter Monday – Saturday the weeks of July 12, 19, 26.
Former Flight Attendant to Honor Flight Crews on September 11
**************************************************************
Heavy Metal Music Man Dead at Age 46
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Joey Jordison, the original drummer for Slipknot, has died in his sleep, according to his family. They say Jordison died “peacefully” on Monday at the age of 46. No other details were given.
Jordison was one of the founding members of Slipknot in 1995. The band members were known by numbers, and he was number 1. Jordison played on their hit albums “Iowa,” “Vol. 3 (The Subliminal Verses),” and “All Hope Is Gone.”
Jordison and the band parted ways in 2013. He later said he was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis, which affected his ability to control his arms and legs.
You have the Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000!
THIS IS THE LAST WEEK (ends July 30)
All pies must be at the fairgrounds by 11am. Judging takes place at noon. Admission to the fair is free for all participants.
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************