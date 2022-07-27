      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 27, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 27, 2022 @ 4:51am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Monkeypox

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Our Sister Station, “The Moose”, is giving a talented young singer and a talented adult singer the chance to show off their talent!!!

Sing On Stage at the Fair!

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

This Week on The WSGW Morning Team Show

YOU have the chance to WIN Tickets to see “1964 The Tribute” at Jolt Credit Union Event Park

Saturday, August 20, 8pm

Click for Link for Tickets and Information

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The mayor says these new lines on the road were painted in error!

May be an image of road

Photo credit:   Debbie Meeks Ventimiglia  via San Benito County Public Information

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Stupid Criminal Story:   Burglar Leaves Keys at Scene of Crime

This Monday, July 25, 2022, image taken from a surveillance video posted on YouTube and provided by the San Rafael Police Department shows a subject who forced entry into the corporate office of Johnny Doughnuts in San Rafael. The burglar had to double back to the scene of the crime, the corporate office of a the San Francisco Bay Area doughnut company – this week because he forgot his keys. Police are asking for the public's help in identification. (San Rafael Police Department via AP)

Photo:   San Rafael Police Department via AP

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

 

 

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The “All in the Family” Theme.   This is for TV and film writer and producer, Norman Lear, who was responsible for “All in the Family”, “Sanford and Son”, “Maude”, “The Jeffersons”, “Good Times”, “One Day at a Time”, and hundreds more.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Proposed Revisions to Saginaw High School Plan Aim to Lower Costs
Shiawassee County Developer Has Plans For Bay City Building
Bay County, Midland Police Search for Larceny Suspects
Crime Stoppers Highlights Carrollton Township Suspicious Death
One Person Hospitalized in Bay City House Fire
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On