WSGW Morning Team Show: July 27, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We trust it was a great weekend for you, as Charlie relates a little traveling experience, plus the Tigers are back (runs 10:54)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: An OnLine site remembers weird food from the 80s and 90s that no longer is available today (runs 7:43)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: An NBA Player finds himself in trouble for a big lie over the weekend (runs 2:54)…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Brand New Contest on WSGW!!!!!
*****************************************************************
Two Great Golfing Opportunities for YOU with WSGW!
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Fleetwood Mac “Black Magic Woman“. One of the founders, Peter Green, died over the weekend at age 73. He was with the group for just the first few years before the worldwide fame years. He wrote this song that was the first to chart in Britain and later became a hit for Santana.