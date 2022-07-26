      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 26, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 26, 2022 @ 4:36am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

TODAY is the Second of Three “Closest to the Pin” Contests – Powered by Serra Automotive of Saginaw

WSGW Invites YOU to Play in the “Closest to the Pin” contests (powered by Serra Automotive of Saginaw) for Your chance to Win a Foursome Entry in the
WSGW WinVitational on August 16 at the Sawmill (Presented by West Side Decorating Center and Powered by Branham’s Jewelry).
The second of three “Closest to the Pin” contests is TODAY at Crooked Creek
Listeners are invited to stop by between 6:30-9am and take three swings at the pin
At the end of the contest, the golfer closest to the pin wins a foursome in the WinVitational at The Sawmill on August 16
Plus, each closest to the pin contest includes the $10,000 “Hole In One” Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland
Click this box for more WinVitational information and to purchase entries into the golf scramble (only $60 per person):

 

 

Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season (this morning, following the 8:30am news due to the Closest to the Pin), Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Rolling Stones “Time Is On My Side“.   Mick is 79 today.   This is the original version of the song with the organ intro.   A second version was recorded that is heard more often and used on compilation albums that has the guitar intro.

 

 

