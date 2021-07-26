WSGW Morning Team Show: July 26, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
On this Monday, Charlie says “thanks” to all for being part of Saginaw’s Friday Night Live last week, as he was your emcee for the evening
Great Music, Great Food, Great Fun, and Charlie received one of the Great Hats handed out
Music by Chris Canas Band and Stone Street Revival
Plus, Arthur Hill High School Junior, Lionel Baldwin, performed on the saxophone in between sets
Congratulations to Week Two Winner of a WSGW/Edible Arrangements Summer Picnic Platter: Kent Timm
You can now register for a chance to win the second of this three week prize contest
Each week for three weeks, one prize will be given away. You can enter Monday – Saturday the weeks of July 12, 19, 26.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie talks Little League baseball fun interrupted by a tornado warning (runs 6:12)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Early odds are in for the Detroit Lions to finish in the division and the over/under win total (runs 2:24)…..
IT’S WSGW WINVITATIONAL GOLF TIME! This year, the WSGW WinVitational is TWO golfing opportunites.
FIrst, You can register to play in the WinVitational Four Person Scramble powered by Big E’s in Midland on August 17 at The Sawmill. Entry is $50 per person.
Second, You can play in our “Closest to the Pin” contests and win a free foursome to play The Pohlcat in Mt. Pleasant on September 9 (bonus winning prize includes a free foursome in the Four Person Scramble).
The Second “Closest to the Pin” contest is TOMORROW MORNING at Spring Valley Golf Course, Beaver Road, Kawkawlin. Join us 6:30-9am. Take three swings at the pin. Winner is closest ball to the pin at 9am. PLUS, Your first shot only is a “10,000 Hole In One Shot”, presented by Buck Insurance, Ken Buck and his associates in Freeland.
For those participating in our Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill, You will be able to Win great golf prizes such as rounds of golf at The Sawmill, at The Pohlcat, and at Treetops Resort.
Thanks to Big E’s for powering this event. Thanks to hole sponsors including Branham’s Jewelry, Ricker’s M13 Market, Forward Convenience Stores, Fabiano Brothers, Allstate.
You have the Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000!
THIS IS THE LAST WEEK (ends July 30)
All pies must be at the fairgrounds by 11am. Judging takes place at noon. Admission to the fair is free for all participants.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Kyu Sakamoto “Sukiyaki“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1963, Sakamoto had this world wide hit that hit Number One in the USA.
