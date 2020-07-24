WSGW Morning Team Show: July 24, 2020 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
It’s Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2020
Charlie is Appropriately Attired for the Season (thanks to friend and neighbor, Tina Walsh, for her mask making talents)
GameDay Coverage on 790 NewsRadio WSGW is 5:45pm
Before the 2020 season starts, here are highlights from 2019 (runs 6:30)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We have our Detroit Tigers season predictions and more (runs 11:57)…..
You can Track the Tigers All Season Long on WSGW.COM
Detroit Tigers Baseball
You’ve Heard How Dr. Fauci’s Pitch was “Just a Bit Outside”?!?! Now You Can See It…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:50)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Pat Johnston has a special message for his Mom and Dad (runs 1:55)…..
Man Keeps Promise and Shares Lottery Winnings with Friend
Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..
Brand New Contest on WSGW!!!!!
Two Great Golfing Opportunities for YOU with WSGW!
Wake Up Song of the Day: John Fogerty “Centerfield“. It’s Opening Day for Baseball!
