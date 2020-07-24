      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 24, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 24, 2020 @ 7:11am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

It’s Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2020

Charlie is Appropriately Attired for the Season  (thanks to friend and neighbor, Tina Walsh, for her mask making talents)

GameDay Coverage on 790 NewsRadio WSGW is 5:45pm

 

Before the 2020 season starts, here are highlights from 2019 (runs 6:30)…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     We have our Detroit Tigers season predictions and more (runs 11:57)…..

 

 

You can Track the Tigers All Season Long on WSGW.COM

Detroit Tigers Baseball

 

 

 

*****************************************************************    

 

 

You’ve Heard How Dr. Fauci’s Pitch was “Just a Bit Outside”?!?!   Now You Can See It…..

 

 

*****************************************************************    

 

 

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:50)…..

 

 

*****************************************************************    

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Pat Johnston has a special message for his Mom and Dad (runs 1:55)…..

 

 

*****************************************************************    

 

 

Man Keeps Promise and Shares Lottery Winnings with Friend

Man makes good on 1992 handshake, splits $22M jackpot with friend

 

 

 

*****************************************************************    

 

 

Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************    

 

 

 

Brand New Contest on WSGW!!!!!

 

 

 

*****************************************************************    

 

 

Two Great Golfing Opportunities for YOU with WSGW!

 

 

*****************************************************************    

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     John Fogerty “Centerfield“.   It’s Opening Day for Baseball!

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
U of M Football
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News