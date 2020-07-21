WSGW Morning Team Show: July 21, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Tigers are just days away from Opening Day and some roster moves were made, and despite what GM Al Avila says, we know why the moves were made (runs 5:41)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: This Saturday is National Wine and Cheese Day and you can celebrate with Wine and Cheez-Its (runs 4:07)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Charlie has a Mask Incident and he seeks advice (runs 7:53)…..
A New Record Price Paid for a Mustang
This 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R sold for a record $3.85 million at an auction in Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Mecum Auctions.
Darth Vader Wins Lottery
Brand New Contest on WSGW!!!!!
A First Ever Christmas Album for this Superstar Artist…..
NEW YORK (AP) – While much of the U.S. is dealing with a heat wave, Carrie Underwood has Christmas on her mind. She will release the holiday album, “My Gift,” on September 25.
Underwood had released Christmas songs in the past, but this is her first album’s worth of holiday songs.
Underwood says in a video she’s calling it “My Gift” as a tribute to “The Little Drummer Boy,” who brought the gift of music. Underwood says now more than ever, people need to focus on what Christmas is about.
Two Great Golfing Opportunities for YOU with WSGW!
WSGW WinVitational at The Pohlcat presented by West Side Decorating Center
WSGW Winvitational Scramble
Wake Up Song of the Day: Yusuf Islam “Peace Train“. He is 72 today and was knows as Cat Stevens when he recorded this song.