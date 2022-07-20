      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 20, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 20, 2022 @ 4:31am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Coming Soon, it’s the 67th Annual Munger Potato Festival

This Morning, You can stop by for FREE Potatoes and FREE Better Made Potato Chips

Starting at 6am, until supply runs out, at Game Changer Therapy Services, 3727 Wilder Road (across from Speedway)

May be an image of text

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU

WSGW OnLine Poll: The 6 Hour Work Day or Four Day Work Week

 

 

 

 

 

Here is the Bay City John Glenn High School Dance Team (Varsity Pompon) from America’s Got Talent on July 19

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Legendary rockers release new live album to honor a now deceased member of the band

 

 

 

You are Invited to Try and “Win Your Invitation” to Play with WSGW…..

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Santana “Evil Ways“.   Santana is 75 today.   This is the first hit single, a #9 hit from 1969.

 

 

