WSGW Morning Team Show: July 19, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The interesting way that bomb threat story on the Mackinac Bridge was reported nationally (runs 2:53)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie reports on his experience with his baseball team in the Senior State Tournament (runs 3:09)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The WinVitational and “Closest to the Pin” Contests are ready to go tomorrow, plus Pat puts down a big golf bet (runs 3:52)…..
McCormick’s is looking for a “Director of Taco Relations” which could earn you up to $25,000 for three months
Are You Ready to try Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Flavored Ice Cream
Who Knew Elvis had a Lake?!?!
TUPELO, Mississippi (AP) – Elvis Presley is empty.
A Mississippi lake near Tupelo named Elvis Presley Lake has been drained and closed for repairs, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Authorities say they want to install a rack to prevent logs from getting caught in the drain, and add gravel and brush
to encourage fish.
Elvis Presley Lake could reopen in the spring of 2024.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Carl Douglas “Kung Fu Fighting“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1974, Carl was Number One with this song for two weeks in December.
