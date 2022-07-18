WSGW Morning Team Show: July 18, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
You are Invited to Try and “Win Your Invitation” to Play with WSGW…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A weekend of Detroit Tigers Baseball news, plus a note on the British Open (runs 8:09)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: What candy maker faces a potential class action lawsuit in relation to a popular candy it produces (runs 5:01)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: You could win a $25,000 prize if you win a Motown cover-song competition (runs 3:43)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Based on our “One Hit Wonder” Wake Up Song, we have some fun with the original version of the song, and a little known other cover version (runs 4:40)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Soft Cell “Tainted Love“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Soft Cell, from England, were very successful in their home county, but in the United States, this song was the song as it hit #8 on the chart. It’s actually a cover version from Gloria Jones in 164, plus a second recording in 1976, but her versions never charted.
