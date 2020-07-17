WSGW Morning Team Show: July 17, 2020 (Friday)

Thank God it's Friday
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It’s a conversation about free speech and opinion and thought and expression (runs 8:31)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, now trying to become an owner, has a different perspective on a salary cap (runs 3:01)…..
You Can Go on A Treasure Hunt Statewide in Michigan
Look! Some Harmony Between a Republican and Democrat!
Too Bad Fort Lauderdale Florida isn’t zoned for Kangaroos…..
more on the story below the picture
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Police officers have captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Florida neighborhood. After receiving a call Thursday morning about a kangaroo running loose, Fort Lauderdale police officers managed to capture him and place him in a squad car. The marsupial was taken to a barn where the agency keeps its horses. Anthony Macias, who claims to be the kangaroo’s owner, told the Sun Sentinel he’d been hoping to bring his pet, Jack, home, but police told him the animal won’t be returned, because Fort Lauderdale isn’t zoned for kangaroos. Macias says he was at work when he learned Jack had escaped.
Two Great Golfing Opportunities with YOU and WSGW
The WinVitational Golf Outing and the Four Person Scramble
WSGW WinVitational at The Pohlcat presented by West Side Decorating Center
The WSGW WinVitational Four Person Scramble
You Can Always Hear Grateful Dead Music and Now You can Wear the Grateful Dead…..
UNDATED (AP) – The Grateful Dead now have their own line of Nikes.
The Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead shoes come in orange, green or yellow. All three have faux fur on the upper, the Grateful Dead bear on the tongue, and the “Steal Your Face” skull on the underside of the sock liner. The Nike swoosh is frayed to mimic the bear’s collar.
The orange ones go on sale tomorrow, while the green and yellow go on sale next Friday.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg “California Gurls“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 10 years ago in 2010, Katy was Number One for Six Weeks.