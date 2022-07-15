WSGW Morning Team Show: July 15, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We follow up from a story yesterday about Stroh’s Beer and a story about how beer reaffirmed faith in humanity (runs
Here is the “faith in humanity” video
California Highway Patrol: “Never a Dull Day”!
That comment after officers responded to a call regarding a man pulling a casket along Highway 101
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
Click Here for Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Information
You are Invited to Try and “Win Your Invitation” to Play with WSGW…..
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bill Withers “Lean on Me“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Bill was #1 for 3 weeks. This song was covered in 1987 by Club Nouveau and was #1 again for 2 weeks.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page