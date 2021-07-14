      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 14, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 14, 2021 @ 6:05am
Lotto, Falling Lottery Balls on Green Background - Lottokugeln

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:   Dave Maurer, 2021 Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee…  (runs 7:13)

Dave Maurer

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Charlie is coaching a team in the Michigan Senior Baseball State Tournament (runs 6:10)…..

 

 

 

 

Midland Man Competes for “Mr. Health & Fitness” and YOUR Vote Can Help Him Win!

Click Here to Vote (it’s Free to Vote)

Midland resident Steven Sian is competing in the Mr. Health & Fitness competition in Muscle & Fitness Magazine. (Photo provided)

 

 

 

 

Michigan Sheriff’s Deputy Leads the Cows Home

Michigan deputy walks escaped cows 3 miles to their home

 

 

 

 

 

A Good Samaritan Story from Michigan

Bystander finds, returns butcher shop's lost bank deposit

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Belly “Feed the Tree“.   Tanya Donelly is 55.

 

 

