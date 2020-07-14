WSGW Morning Team Show: July 14, 2020 (Tuesday)
Tuesday
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Technology continues to advance our shopping experiences, as Pat describes what he and his wife have been doing, and probably many of you, when you go to the store (runs 6:01)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: President Trump mixes up a name, which makes for a funny moment, and perhaps one MSU Football fans might appreciate (runs 3:53)…
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: It was so hot in Death Valley vehicles were breaking down (runs 3:49)…..
During the Tigers Intrasquad Game on Monday, Riley Greene Makes an Incredible Highlight Catch
The Odds of this Happening are Projected at 1 in 50 Million…..
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Three Ohio sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month.
The Mansfield Journal News reports Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all gave birth July 3 at a Mansfield hospital.
The sisters delivered their babies within a four-and-a-half-hour span. According to a 1998 Associated Press story, the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day are 1 in 50 million.
All three babies were delivered by Dr. Edroy McMillan, who declined to be interviewed.
For Now, Plans to Recognize the End of World War II are still on track in Hawaii…..
HONOLULU (AP) – Officials organizing events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Hawaii say the coronavirus has not derailed the plans.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports planners expect to follow though with the schedule of V-J Day events August 29 through September 2 as uncertainty remains about COVID-19 health restrictions. The schedule includes several warplane flyovers and a ceremony on or next to the battleship Missouri, on which the U.S. accepted Japan’s unconditional surrender September 2, 1945.
Commemoration committee Tony Vericella says delaying the events would be a disservice to the war’s veterans.
Student Bikes Home from Scotland to Greece
*****************************************************************
From the World of Entertainment…..
Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are Out as Hosts of “Dancing With the Stars”
(AP Photo)
Wake Up Song of the Day: Imagine Dragons “Believer“. Dan Reynolds is 33.