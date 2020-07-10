WSGW Morning Team Show: July 10, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Stories that add to the “Covid Confusion” world we live in today (runs 7:26)…..
Some Ford Employees Ask if Company Should Stop Building Police Vehicles
Starting Monday, You can Win the $1000 Summer Makeover Contest
The WSGW WinVitational is on for 2020
Company Offers $1000 to Play 50 Hours of “Animal Crossing”
A “new” album release from The Rolling Stones…..
UNDATED (AP) – The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.
The band announced yesterday that the release on September 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.
Page is on a song called “Scarlet.“ The Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”
“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”
New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Hollywood Argyles “Alley Oop“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1960, The Hollywood Argyles were Number One for One Week.