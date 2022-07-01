WSGW Morning Team Show: July 1, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..
It’s INDEPENDENCE DAY Weekend
WSGW Wishes You a Safe and Happy 4th of July Weekend
On Monday, July 4, Independence Day, the WSGW Morning Team Show will be LIVE
Charlie and Dave will be with YOU, providing News, Weather, Sports, and Special Independence Day Features
Then, from 9-Noon, Gil Gross is your host for a CBS Independence Day Special
From 10-11pm, join WSGW for a Patriotic Presentation of the broadcast of the music for the Saginaw Area Fireworks
The Fireworks start at 10:15pm, and before and after the music, other Patriot music will be played
The WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Contest has Concluded
CONGRATULATIONS to our THIRD and FINAL WINNER:
Thanks to Everyone for Playing
CONGRATULATIONS TO WINNER #2: Tracy Bruff of Chesaning
CONGRATULATIONS TO WINNER #1: Marcia Smith
Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder “Ebony and Ivory“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1982, Paul and Stevie were #1 for 7 weeks.
