WSGW Morning Team Show: January 9, 2020 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Precipitation in various forms over the next several days, including Rain, Snow, and a Mix
Here is the National Weather Service Information as of 2:45am Thursday Morning
HEAVY RAINFALL AND WIDESPREAD FLOODING POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND…
An extended period of rain from Friday through Saturday may produce widespread rain amounts of around 3 inches with some locally higher amounts.
This amount of rain on mainly frozen ground will produce very high runoff. Widespread flooding of various intensities of roads, low lying areas, rivers and creeks is likely.
This includes Saginaw, Bay, Midland, The Thumb, and SouthEast Michigan
LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
A period of northeast gales are expected Saturday and Saturday night. With wind gusts on the lake possibly over 40 MPH and the high water levels, rising water
levels and wave action may cause significant shoreline flooding. Low lying areas along Saginaw Bay will be particularly susceptible.
The flooding is also likely to extend up the Saginaw River into Bay City.
Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac Counties
Family Grows by FOUR in One Year…..
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – A Florida mom says doctors told her she had a better chance of winning the lottery than of giving birth to two sets of twins in the same year.
Alexzandria Wolliston says she feels like she hit the jackpot with the births of Mark and Malakhi in March and Kaleb and Kaylen in
late December. The West Palm Beach woman also has a 3-year-old daughter at home.
She said she recently learned that both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth, which makes her believe her four babies are a blessing from above.
Wake Up Song of the Day: David Johansen – aka Buster Poindexter – “Hot Hot Hot“. David/Buster is 70.