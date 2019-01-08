WSGW Morning Team Show: January 8, 2019 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

REMINDER

Coverage of the address by President Trump tonight is at 9pm on WSGW 790am

Detroit Red Wings Hockey tonight at 7:10pm on WSGW 100.5 FM

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie updated Dave and Pat on some of the early offerings of the annual CES Show in Las Vegas as reported by USA Today Consumer Tech writer Jennifer Jolly, including her take on one of the most amazing items discovered – pantyhose (runs7:48)…..

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie leads discussion with Dave and Pat regarding the government shutdown, based on an opinion piece written by Nolan Finley of the Detroit News (runs 7:46)…..

*******************************************************************

It’s Day Two of our Five Week Contest…

*******************************************************************

After the 8:30am news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art muse about a Michigan coach defecting to Ohio State?!?!? And, follow up on the Bears loss to the Eagles, which is now a blocked kick and not a miss (runs 7:42)…..

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art wonder what’s going on in Alabama as people are eating chicken tenders picked up off a highway following an accident… a day later (runs 3:19)…..

*******************************************************************

Not what you would expect as a delivery vehicle

*******************************************************************

It’s not “who” is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame it’s “what”, as reported in USA Today

(Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The McGuire Sisters “Sugartime“. Christine McGuire passed away at age 92 on December 28.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page