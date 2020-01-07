      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 7, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 7, 2020 @ 5:50am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

******************************************************************

 

 

It started this week.   The O’Reilly Update with Bill O’Reilly – Morning Edition”

Right now, “The O’Reilly Update” is heard Monday – Friday, 12:10-12:25 , on 790 NewsRadio WSGW

Now, you can hear the two minute news and commentary “The O’Reilly Update with Bill O’Reilly – Morning Edition”, Monday – Friday at7:25am,

on both 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW, and OnLine WSGW.COM during the WSGW Morning Team Show

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     With less than seven weeks until the first Detroit Tigers Spring Training game, another tough season appears ahead with news about arbitration, and a player no longer with the team still getting paid millions of dollars (runs 5:35)…..

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     As we gave away Saginaw Spirit Tickets this morning, we talked about how well the Spirit have been playing, especially on home ice, and the next edition of the Saginaw Spirit Show (runs 4:07)…..

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     What’s going on from the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas (runs 7:38)…..

 

 

******************************************************************

 

INFORMATION RELEASED MONDAY, JANUARY 6, FROM THE IRS…..

WASHINGTON ― The Internal Revenue Service confirmed that the nation’s tax season will start for individual tax return filers on Monday, January 27, 2020, when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns.

The deadline to file 2019 tax returns and pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15, 2020. More than 150 million individual tax returns for the 2019 tax year are expected to be filed, with the vast majority of those coming before the traditional April tax deadline.

“As we enter the filing season, taxpayers should know that the dedicated workforce of the IRS stands ready to help,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and use the tools and information available on IRS.gov. The IRS and the nation’s tax community are committed to making this another smooth filing season.”

The IRS set the January 27 opening date to ensure the security and readiness of key tax processing systems and to address the potential impact of recent tax legislation on 2019 tax returns.

While taxpayers may prepare returns through the IRS’ Free File program as well as many tax software companies and tax professionals before the start date, processing of those returns will begin after IRS systems open later this month.

“The IRS encourages everyone to consider filing electronically and choosing direct deposit,” Rettig said. “It’s fast, accurate and the best way to get your refund as quickly as possible.”

Filing electronically flags common errors and prompts taxpayers for missing information. Taxpayers can get free help preparing and filing taxes through IRS Free File online or free tax help from trained volunteers at community sites around the country. The IRS also reminds taxpayers that they don’t have to wait until January 27 to start their tax return or contact a reputable tax preparer.

In addition, IRS tax help is available 24 hours a day on IRS.gov, the official IRS website, where people can find answers to tax questions and resolve tax issues online. The Let Us Help You page helps answer most tax questions, and the IRS Services Guide (PDF) links to these and other IRS services.

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Jan. 6 (UPI) — Oscar Mayer announced it is seeking a new “hotdogger” to be in charge of taking the iconic Wienermobile across the country to promote the brand.

The company said in a job posting online that it is seeking a “hotdogger” to “travel the hot dog highways of America” with the Wienermobile and to act as a “traveling public relations firm.”

Oscar Meyer seeking new 'hotdogger' to travel in Wienermobile

Oscar Mayer said it is especially seeking graduates with a BA or BS in fields including public relations, journalism, communications, advertising and marketing, although degrees in other fields of study will also be considered.

Oscar Mayer uses the Wienermobile at special events throughout the country and they need people like you to coordinate all aspects of Wienermobile travel and event management,” the posting states.

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

After Making Music Chart History in a Very Positive Way Last Week, Mariah Carey Now Makes Chart History in a Very Unusual Way…..

 

******************************************************************

 

 

First, there was the Impossible Burger, and now Impossible Pork and Sausage…..

Impossible Foods has something new on its plate.   The California plant-based meat company is unveiling Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

They’re the company’s first new products since 2016, when its Impossible Burger went on sale.   Like the burger, Impossible Food’s pork
and sausage are soy based and will be sold ground.  

Burger King plans to test Impossible Sausage breakfast sandwiches in five U.S. markets starting later this month.   Impossible Foods isn’t yet saying when the products will be available at grocery stores.

 

 

******************************************************************

 

******************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Elton John and Taron Egerton "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again".   This was the Golden Globes Best Original Song Award Winner from the Sunday night ceremony.   It's from the Elton John biopic movie "Rocketman" starring Egerton as EJ.   It's the first time Elton and his longtime songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, have won a major award together.   Egerton also won a Golden Globe for best actor in the movie.

Sports News