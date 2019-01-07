WSGW Morning Team Show: January 7, 2019 (Monday)

Welcome Back on a WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

National Weather Service Statement for Monday Morning for the following counties: Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Tuscola, Huron, Sanilac, Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston. A light wintry mix will cause potential slippery conditions to develop, especially on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions.

All Counties to the north, west, and southwest, including Arenac, Gladwin, Gratiot, Clare, Isabella Counties:

Advisories this morning into the afternoon for mixed precipitation and gusty winds.

Wind Advisory for Eastern Huron and Sanilac Counties until 6pm. Sustained winds in excess of 35mph and gusts to 50mph.

Varying Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for the Upper Peninsula. Snow totals of 4-9″ along with gusty winds from 35-50mph.

WSGW PROGRAMMING ADJUSTMENTS STARTING MONDAY, JANUARY 7

“Listen to the Mrs.” changes from 10am-11:30am, back to its original 10am-11am, on WSGW 790am (Monday – Friday)

“Focus”, a new program will be heard from 11-11:30am on WSGW 790am, as it’s a chance to hear about people, places, businesses, and information, put into “Focus” on WSGW 7y90am

AND A REMINDER, THIS STARTED YESTERDAY…..

The Big Impact” with Bill Hobson, heard every Sunday at 6pm on WSGW 790am, will continue to be heard at that time, but also heard every Sunday morning at 6am on both 790am and 100.5 FM

Charlie and Dave and Pat had to have a little fun with the NFL Playoffs, including the Bears who are now in the same situation as our Lions, out of the playoffs (runs 2:26)

Wake Up Song of the Day: Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper “Shallow“. Lady Gaga co-wrote the song to win a Golden Globe last night for Best Original Song from “A Star is Born”.

