WSGW Morning Team Show: January 6, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 6, 2021 @ 6:55am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Stimulus checks may be going to wrong bank accounts, and other check concerns, too (runs 8:06)…..

 

 

 

 

One the eve of Epiphany, the Three Wise Men arrive in Spain…   in a Hot Air Balloon!

 

 

 

Dog Rescued from Detroit River

Dog rescued after wandering out onto frozen Michigan river

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band “Old Time Rock and Roll” LIVE.    It’s an honor song for longtime Seger Band Member, Alto Reed, who passed away over the holidays at age 72 from stage four colon cancer.

 

