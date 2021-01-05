      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 5, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 5, 2021 @ 7:18am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     It’s a NEW CHAIR!   It doesn’t take much to excite the guys, but Charlie does discover a potential serious “flaw” NOT found in the directions (runs 7:58)…..

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Man Returns Sword Stolen from a Statue…   in 1980

Sword stolen from Massachusetts statue returned 40 years later

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

There is a New Breed of Dog Recognized by the AKC…..

NEW YORK (AP) – There’s a new dog being recognized by the American Kennel Club.

It’s called the Biewer (BEE’-wer) terrier and while its name sounds like the water animal that excels at dam building, the Biewer is closer in size to a toy dog.   The Biewer is akin to a Yorkie;  it features a long, flowing coat and weighs between 4 and 8 pounds.

The Biewer is the AKC’s 197th recognized breed.   That makes it eligible to compete for best-in-show at many U.S. events, including the
the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Gerry and The Pacemakers “Ferry Across the Mersey“.   An honor song for Gerry Marsden who died recently at age 78 after a short illness related to a heart infection.

