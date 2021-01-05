WSGW Morning Team Show: January 5, 2021 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Man Returns Sword Stolen from a Statue… in 1980
*****************************************************************
There is a New Breed of Dog Recognized by the AKC…..
NEW YORK (AP) – There’s a new dog being recognized by the American Kennel Club.
It’s called the Biewer (BEE’-wer) terrier and while its name sounds like the water animal that excels at dam building, the Biewer is closer in size to a toy dog. The Biewer is akin to a Yorkie; it features a long, flowing coat and weighs between 4 and 8 pounds.
The Biewer is the AKC’s 197th recognized breed. That makes it eligible to compete for best-in-show at many U.S. events, including the
the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Gerry and The Pacemakers “Ferry Across the Mersey“. An honor song for Gerry Marsden who died recently at age 78 after a short illness related to a heart infection.