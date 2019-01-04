WSGW Morning Team Show: January 4, 2019 (Friday)

It’s the First Friday and First Weekend of the New Year on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Picture is Bob Seger at TheDow Event Center on Thursday night, January 3.

Art Lewis was in the audience and took other pictures you can view below. You can also listen to a podcast of Art talking about his evening.

*******************************************************************

WSGW PROGRAMMING ADJUSTMENTS STARTING MONDAY, JANUARY 7

“Listen to the Mrs.” changes from 10am-11:30am, back to its original 10am-11am, on WSGW 790am (Monday – Friday)

“Focus”, a new program will be heard from 11-11:30am on WSGW 790am, as it’s a chance to hear about people, places, businesses, and information, put into “Focus” on WSGW 7y90am

The Big Impact” with Bill Hobson, heard now every Sunday at 6pm on WSGW 790am, will continue to be heard at that time, but also heard every Sunday morning at 6am on both 790am and 100.5 FM

*******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat listen to Art talk about his night at TheDow for Bob Seger on Thursday, January 3 (runs 5:34)…..

*******************************************************************

President Obama makes his debut on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs Chart… click to find out how!

*******************************************************************

It was a 68-year-old kickboxing champ vs a 20-year-old mugger… guess who wins…..

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida mugger picked the wrong senior citizen to attack. The Palm Beach Post reports 68-year-old Steve Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone. Bad choice. Shepherd is a five-time world kickboxing champ. Though retired 18 years, he’s been training to become the oldest professional fighter. He has a March bout scheduled. Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker’s head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. Shepherd suffered a ruptured eardrum, a cut and bruise. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says security video shows the attacker is about 20 and had prowled the area for hours, seeking a victim.

*******************************************************************

A couple of EMERGENCY stories that did not turn out to be emergencies at all:

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Beyonce “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Beyonce was Number One for 2 weeks, 10 years ago in 2009. The song was actually Number One for the first two weeks of 2009, plus two separate weeks at Number One at the end of 2008.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page