WSGW Morning Team Show: January 31, 2019 (Thursday)

Wind Chill Warnings Continue for the Great Lakes Bay Region and State until this afternoon

Storm Warnings continue for Snow/Blowing Snow (and Wind Chill) along Lake Michigan Shoreline until this afternoon

The Upper Peninsula has some Warnings/Advisories for Snow/Blowing Snow (Wind Chill) until this afternoon

After the 6:30 news, Charlie brought to the attention of Dave and Pat on how Bay City’s often mocked “Friendship Ring” may have been supplanted by a new community icon “ring” in Sterling Heights (runs 7:35)…..

(Photo: Christina Hall, Detroit Free Press)

After the 7:30 news, the weekly Saginaw Spirit Update with Voice of Spirit Hockey Joey Battaino, and a special guest associated with the annual “Shocks and Saves” game this weekend (runs 10:52)…..

REMEMBER: Super Bowl LIII Coverage on WSGW 790am via Westwood One starts at 2pm

Wake Up Song of the Day: Ronnie Milsap and Dolly Parton “Smokey Mountain Rain“. This is from Ronnie Milsap’s new album ‘The Duets” as he teams up with a number of different artists, including: Dolly, Luke Bryan, George Strait, Little Big Town, Willie Nelson, Billy Gibbons.

