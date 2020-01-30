WSGW Morning Team Show: January 30, 2020 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU… a Valentine’s Day Special!
$12.50 for a large donut bouquet and six valentines day cookies from Leaman’s Green Applebarn…a $25 value!
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Governor Whitmer’s State of the State address last night (runs 9:17)…..
*****************************************************************
Every Thursday morning after the 7:30 news, Charlie talks with Joey Battaino, Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, along with a special guest (runs 12:46)…..
*****************************************************************
“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” – The Super Bowl Edition (runs 5:45)…..
*****************************************************************
Now, through February 2, you can play!!!
*****************************************************************
It’s NOT the Corona Beer Virus
*****************************************************************
Why is Matthew Wilder trending on TikTok?!?!
NEW YORK (AP) – Matthew Wilder had barely heard of TikTok until he found out he was a viral sensation on it.
TikTok users have been sharing the lines one by one of Wilder’s song “Break My Stride” to see if their friends either remember the next line or go on a wild tangent if they don’t. Wilder says he’s “laughing out loud” and he’s grateful that the 37-year-old song has a whole new life. He says in a TikTok video to users, “It’s the best gift you could have given me.”
Wilder is still in the music business. He produced No Doubt’s “Tragic Kingdom” album and he wrote five songs for the “Mulan” soundtrack. He’s producing new acts and will have music in an upcoming film called “True North.”
*****************************************************************
Groundhog Day is Sunday and PETA Wants a Change
*****************************************************************
WSGW and Forward Corporation are Teaming up to Give You a Chance to Win
“February Free Fuel Friday”
From February 1-21, Register Your Name at the Forward Location on M-84, Westside Saginaw Road, just of I-75
Then, February 21, between 3-5pm, Art Lewis will help conduct a Random Drawing to Win a $500 Forward Fuel Card
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
******************************************************************