WSGW Morning Team Show: January 29, 2019

WIND CHILL WARNING (Wednesday evening – Thursday Morning)

That’s how the Weather Map looks today for Michigan and most of the Upper Midwest

Storm Warnings along the Lake Michigan shoreline until Thursday for both Wind Chill and 5-10 inches of snow

Storm Warnings and Advisories until Thursday for 5-15 inches of snow, white out conditions expected, plus Wind Chill

Long Range Weather for the Great Lakes Bay Region… by Saturday in the 30s and maybe 40 on Sunday

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat checked various sources/reports on just how cold it’s going to be the next couple of days (runs 7:12)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat promoted the upcoming Mike Avery Outdoor Expo, where WSGW will broadcast, and the upcoming “Forward’s February Free Fuel Friday” (runs 5:28)…..

Here is the headline of the story referenced by Charlie and Dave and Pat…..

Israeli scientists say they think they found one

“We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer.”

From the Detroit News, a prediction of how many wins the Lions will achieve in the 2019 season

EA Sports “Madden NFL 19” Predicts Winner of Super Bowl LIII

REMINDER: Coverage of Super Bowl LIII is on WSGW 790am via WestWood One Sports starting at 2pm

The United States Postal Service to honor Dancer/Entertainer Gregory Hines

Wake Up Song of the Day: Preempted today for extensive weather reports following the 8-12 inch snowfall yesterday and the wind chill warnings starting tonight

