WSGW Morning Team Show: January 28, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
****************************************************************
Florida school teacher discovers most of her students have never seen snow, so she surprises them with a snowman, in the mail…
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU! Two Deals from ATS…..
A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Olivia Newton-John “Physical“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1982, Olivia was #1 for 10 weeks (the last six of 1981 and the first 4 of 1982). It was a record for most weeks at Number One for a song until Boyz II Men in 1992 with “End of the Road” at 12 weeks.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page