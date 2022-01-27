      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 27, 2022 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 27, 2022 @ 5:15am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!   Two Deals from ATS…..

Applied Training Solutions- 4 person private 60 minute firearm virtual training event!

CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions

 

 

 

 

Click to Check Out the McDonald’s Menu Hacks

PHOTO: The lineup of new menu items at McDonald&#39;s. (McDonald&#39;s)

 

 

 

A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Vaughn Monroe and His Orchestra “Ballerina“.    For Dave Maurer’s Birthday, a #1 song from his birth year of 1948…..

 

 

 

