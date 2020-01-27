WSGW Morning Team Show: January 27, 2020 (Monday)

It’s a Dave Maurer Birthday WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Dave Celebrates Birthday 72 Today
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Lots of news from the weekend, including Kobe Bryant, The Grammy Awards, Impeachment Trial, and Coronavirus (runs 6:44)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat, based on the following story, wondered about changing absentee ballots…..
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Voting is underway in Michigan’s presidential primary more than a year after the option was greatly expanded through the passage of a ballot measure. But for many Democrats vying for the nomination remain focused – for now – on Iowa and other early states. The 45-day window to cast absentee ballots began Saturday. And unlike in the past, people can vote early for any reason. It is expected to lead to what the secretary of state’s office called a “significant increase” in early voting, which already was on the rise before voters approved the 2018 constitutional amendment that allowed no-excuse absentee ballots.
An email from Loyal Listener Bill alerted us to the following (and we believe it’s for a primary and general election):
- Someone can change an absentee vote, as long as it’s done on or before the Saturday before Election Day
- Michigan one of four states where people who have turned in absentee or early ballots can change their votes
Here is one of the craziest HOV lane violations ever…..
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tanya Tucker says after 50 years in the business, there are not a lot of firsts for her, but for the first time, she’s a Grammy winner.
Tucker won for best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and best country album for “While I’m Living.”
She has been nominated 14 times since 1972.
Tucker says she recalls telling Shooter Jennings she wasn’t going to do the record. Jennings reminded her she once said she’d do anything for him and he wanted her to make the record.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Billie Eilish “Bad Guy“. Billie was the Big Winner at the Grammy’s last night, winning five overall, including the Big Four of Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”), and Album of the Year “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”