      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 26, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 26, 2021 @ 6:11am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

National Weather Service Advisory for January 26, 20201

Specifically for Our Great Lakes Bay Region:     Snow expected through the day.   Total accumulation 3-5 inches.

We are on the northern edge of the snow.   From Our Great Lakes Bay Region and Thumb Area, the entire southern half of the state is under an advisory.

Roughly south of I-69 there will be less snow with more mixed precipitation forecast.

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

For those that will NOT be celebrating Valentine’s Day perhaps because of a “relationship issue”, this may be an idea for You!

CryMeACockroach_header.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

A Gemstone may be Worth up to $10,000 Thanks to its Resemblance to The Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street”!

The Cookie Monster rock.

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

A Red-Tailed Hawk Struck by a Vehicle Rescued in Michigan

Hawk rescued from front grill of vehicle in Michigan

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Here is Your Chance to win $10,000!!!

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Jimmie Rodgers “Honeycomb“.    Jimmie died on January 18 at age 87.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Bay City Government Launches New Citizen Reporting Tool
Wisconsin Man Accused of Ramming State Police Vehicle, Fleeing Police Arraigned
Two Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Midland Kitchen Fire
Woman Dies In Port Austin Fire
Michigan Indoor Dining Reopens February 1
Sports News