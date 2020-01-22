      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 22, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 22, 2020 @ 5:19am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Super Bowl LIV Prediction

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     It’s 2020, but it almost seems like 2016, with Hillary unloading on Bernie (runs 6:53)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Past movie star, James Dean, will “live” again in an upcoming movie and perhaps more (runs 4:30)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Now, through February 2, you can play!!!

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Look for the Price of a Bag of Doritos to go up with these Three Big Stars to Teaming Up for a Super Bowl LIV commercial…..

PLANO, Texas (AP) – Barely a year ago, people were just hearing about Lil Nas X for the first time.   Now he’s got a Super Bowl commercial.

Lil Nas X will reteam with Billy Ray Cyrus and bring on a new collaborator, actor Sam Elliott, for a Doritos commercial that will use his song “Old Town Road.”

The Super Bowl is February  2.

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Here’s a National Weather Service Message We’ll Never Hear in Michigan

View image on Twitter

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Why did this Man have to Wait Two Months to Collect his Lottery Prize?!?!

Lighthouse keeper had to wait two months to collect lottery jackpot

(Photo courtesy of the BCLC)

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland

The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Journey “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin‘”.   Steve Perry is 71.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
Sports News