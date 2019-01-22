WSGW Morning Team Show: January 22, 2019 (Tuesday)

More winter weather may be on the way as we broadcast on the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Here is the National Weather Service breakdown of Winter Weather Advisories by County

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 5pm today until 8am tomorrow for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola: Wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. Precipitation changing to rain Wednesday morning as temperatures rise above freezing.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 5pm today until Noon tomorrow for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw: Snow will develop late this afternoon and persist through Wednesday morning. Snow may mix with or change to rain Wednesday morning before ending. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 6pm tonight until 5am tomorrow for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer: Wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected.

Precipitation changing to rain early Wednesday morning as temperatures rise above freezing.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 7pm tonight until 2am tomorrow for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe: Wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice

accumulations of around one tenth of an inch expected. Precipitation changing to rain around or shortly after midnight as temperatures rise above freezing.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 1pm today until 10am tomorrow for Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola: Snow will develop Tuesday afternoon and last into the evening. A mixture of precipitation types looks possible later Tuesday night with the possibility of light freezing rain for the Wednesday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches expected.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 1pm today until 1am tomorrow for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren: Mixed precipitation expected. Snow will arrive Tuesday afternoon and last into the evening commute. A period of mixed freezing rain…sleet and snow looks possible during the afternoon and evening before temperatures climb above freezing overnight. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 1pm today until 10am tomorrow for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Wexford: Snow will develop this afternoon and persist through the day Wednesday. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches are expected by Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 1pm today until 10pm tonight for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph: Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 3pm today until 11pm tonight for Branch and Hillsdale: Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory from 1pm today until 5pm tomorrow for Chippewa and Mackinac: Periods of snow will develop this afternoon and persist through Wednesday. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected by Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory now until 4am tomorrow for Alger, Luce, Delta, Schoolcraft: Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. The greatest snow accumulations will occur east of Escanaba from around Garden Corners to Manistique and Germfask. Occasional light snow is then expected through mid afternoon. Another period of heavier snow will occur late this afternoon and early evening.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory now until 3am tomorrow for Menominee: Snow. Plan on snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. A brief period of heavier snow will occur early this morning. Occasional light snow is then expected through mid afternoon. Another period of heavier snow may occur late this afternoon and early evening.

The National Weather Service has issued an Advisory now until 4pm tomorrow for Houghton and Keweenaw: Snow. The snow may fall briefly heavy at times through mid morning. Plan on snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Most of the snow accumulation will occur by late morning.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat focused on a U.S. Supreme Court justice that's still alive, even though one news source had her dead, and how she "appears" in a brand new movie

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about WSGW Super Bowl Coverage, The Big Game Contest, and bad officiating that Lions fans know all too well

You can take piano lessons from Harry Connick, Jr.

Pope Francis has a new way to reach the masses… “Click to Pray”

Look who has a new album for the first time in 18 years…..

NEW YORK (AP) – Huey Lewis and the News are about to release their first album of original material in 18 years. The title was not revealed, and a release date is set for the spring. Lewis says in a statement they believe it’s among their best work. Lewis did not address the vertigo and hearing loss he suffers that caused the band to call off all concerts last year.

This bizarre musical incident happened 37 years ago, but apparently still relevant today…..

UNDATED (AP) – The first batch of Ozzy Osbourne stuffed bats with detachable heads have already sold out. Osbourne announced the bats on Sunday, the 37th anniversary of the time when he bit the head off a bat during a concert in Des Moines, Iowa. The bats are on back order and will ship in March.

Limited Edition $110,000 Lincoln Continental Sells Out in 48 Hours

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Browns “The Three Bells“. Maxine Brown Russell passed away at age 87. She was part of a three sibling group big in the 1950’s. This song was #1 on country chart for ten weeks, also showed up on the pop chart, and crossed over to the R&B chart. This song had a resurgence when used in two episodes of the final season of “The Sopranos”.

