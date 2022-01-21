      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 21, 2022 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 21, 2022 @ 5:24am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A new program starts tomorrow morning on WSGW, plus you will now hear another adjustment for Saturday morning listening (runs 3:20)…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Could You be the Dodge “Chief Donut Maker” (runs 3:28)…..

Click for Link to Dodge “Chief Donut Maker”

Now Hiring: Chief Donut Maker

Reporter on Live TV Hit by a Car, gets up, and Finishes Her Report (see the live video)

West Virginia TV Reporter Struck by a Car in the Middle of Broadcast &#x002014; and Continues Reporting!

 

 

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

 

