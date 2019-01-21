WSGW Morning Team Show: January 21, 2019 (Monday)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is shown on the 44th anniversary of King's assassination April 4, 2012 in Washington, DC. Today marks the first time that the fateful day was remembered at the newly opened memorial in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

This is day to Honor the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Check ahead for any official federal, state, and local business you need to do. Some schools are closed. Financial markets closed

WIND CHILL ADVISORY until NOON

This is for the entire Lower Peninsula and parts of the U.P. Some places across the bridge will have actually temperatures around 20 below.

We have school closings and delays (check out www.wsgw.com and on the “menu” option search for School Closings).

*******************************************************************

Enter for your chance to win $50,000! Listen to Super Bowl LIII on WSGW 790am starting at 2pm!

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave reviewed the Top Ten most tweeted quotes of MLK (runs 4:42)…..

*******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave wonder from Art Lewis how the “Saginaw Spirit Art Lewis Night” played out from over the weekend (runs 3:29)…..

*******************************************************************

The Contest Enters Week Three of its Five Week Run

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Due to the Extreme Cold Wind Chills and need to provide extensive updates on weather and school closings, we did not have a song this morning.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page